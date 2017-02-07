आपका शहर Close

वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:45 PM IST
Vehicle collision killed the bike rider

भिड़ीं दो कारPC: अमर उजाला

बामनीखेड़ा-दिघोट मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका भाई घायल हो गया। वाहन चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। घायल को उपचार के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है। 
जांच अधिकारी मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि जिला अलीगढ़, यूपी के गांव श्यामगढ़ी निवासी सुनील अपने भाई राकेश केसाथ बाइक पर शुगर मिल में अपनी बहन से मिलने आया था।

बहन से मिलने के बाद जब दोनों भाई वापस अपने गांव जा रहे थे तो दिघौट मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन ने उनकी बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में सुनील की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि राकेश घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की सूचना सदर थाना पुलिस को दी।  पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर शव परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया है। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था। 
vehicle collision killed the bike rider

