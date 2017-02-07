बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार की मौत
{"_id":"5899c83f4f1c1b905237920e","slug":"killed-the-bike-rider","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:45 PM IST
भिड़ीं दो कार
PC: अमर उजाला
बामनीखेड़ा-दिघोट मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसका भाई घायल हो गया। वाहन चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। घायल को उपचार के लिए भर्ती कराया गया है।
जांच अधिकारी मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि जिला अलीगढ़, यूपी के गांव श्यामगढ़ी निवासी सुनील अपने भाई राकेश केसाथ बाइक पर शुगर मिल में अपनी बहन से मिलने आया था।
बहन से मिलने के बाद जब दोनों भाई वापस अपने गांव जा रहे थे तो दिघौट मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन ने उनकी बाइक में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में सुनील की मौके पर मौत हो गई, जबकि राकेश घायल हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की सूचना सदर थाना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर शव परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया है। बाइक चालक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5899bb724f1c1b9452379500","slug":"how-to-get-a-girlfriend-by-worshipping-a-tree","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 '\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940' \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58998e4e4f1c1b224a378cd5","slug":"madhuri-scared-of-sanjay-dutt-s-biopic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0921\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5899cffe4f1c1b8752379341","slug":"eugenie-bouchard-will-go-on-a-date-with-fan-after-losing-bet-on-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u0921\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940!","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
{"_id":"58999cf34f1c1b6d0e37877e","slug":"side-effects-of-pizza","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"589990234f1c1b865237929f","slug":"best-smartphones-for-photography-and-selfie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58999e294f1c1b875237918a","slug":"man-raped-girl-in-lucknow","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58961a2c4f1c1b953fe82236","slug":"fake-facebook-id-maker-arrested-in-fatehpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u2018\u091a\u0915\u0930\u0918\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0928\u0940\u2019","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589987624f1c1b7e0b378a04","slug":"in-just-2-years-girl-became-millionaires","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 2 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 6 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58917ec44f1c1b4a40e8023d","slug":"saudi-riyals-was-being-transported-hidden-in-banana-at-kerala-airport","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0932, \u0926\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5892268c4f1c1b2f3de83027","slug":"sp-leader-whole-family-disappeared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0939\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917\u0915\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"589958514f1c1bc155378ed9","slug":"shravan-sahu-murder-case-follow-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top