बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति सहित 4 के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज
{"_id":"586d3ce04f1c1ba37815a2a1","slug":"husband-case-mother-in-law-brother-in-law","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 4 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u0909\u0924\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 11:50 PM IST
कस्बे की पुलिस ने न्यायालय के आदेश पर एक महिला की शिकायत पर उसके सुसरालजनों के विरुद्ध दहेज उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक मालड़ा गांव के शेरसिंह ने अपनी बेटी की शादी वर्ष 2015 में खटोटी खुर्द वासी लालचंद के पुत्र धर्मवीर सिंह के साथ की थी और अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार दहेज भी दिया था। लेकिन शादी के बाद ससुरालजनों ने ओर दहेज लाने के लिए महिला को प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया। परेशान होकर महिला ने शिकायत दी जिसके आधार पर अदालत के आदेश पर महिला के पति धर्मवीर सिंह, सास गीता देवी, ननद ममता व ससुर लालचंद के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586d2d244f1c1b945d15905f","slug":"ms-dhoni-resigned-from-indian-captaincy-reaction-of-people-on-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e' \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586cb8004f1c1b945d158bd0","slug":"flop-heroines-after-doing-bold-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586ca52a4f1c1b0f78159e6b","slug":"tata-launches-xenon-yodha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0928 \u092f\u094b\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e","category":{"title":"Car Diary","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"car-diary"}}
{"_id":"586cb8544f1c1bdd69158a92","slug":"spectacular-catch-by-haidee-birkett-in-big-bash-league","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u092a\u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0948\u091a, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586cae704f1c1b0052159e2b","slug":"promising-bollywood-debutante-of-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586b5f7b4f1c1b0052159164","slug":"cow-murder-21-cows-killed-at-moga-of-punjab-police-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u090f 21 \u092e\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586cb35c4f1c1b0252159ec8","slug":"three-sons-killed-his-father-in-raebareli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586d301c4f1c1ba70915a218","slug":"organically-in-deoria-madanpur-station-blew","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0926\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"5869e12f4f1c1bd606eece47","slug":"gangrape-with-two-girl-in-rajouri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586ba4fa4f1c1b005215936f","slug":"kidnapped-woman-abohar-news-punjab-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0921\u0928\u0948\u092a, \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586d30f44f1c1b005215a2ab","slug":"organically-lasted-two-and-a-half-hours","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top