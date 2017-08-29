बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्लीनिक से एलईडी और सामान चोरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नारनौल। मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी में अज्ञात चोरों ने मंगलवार रात को एक क्लीनिक का ताला तोड़ उसमें रखी नकदी और सामान चुरा लिया। पीड़ित ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस से की है। पुलिस ने प्राथमिक सूचना के आधार पर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मोहल्ला देवस्थान वासी विपिन चंचल आर्य ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसके पिता का मोहल्ला खड़खड़ी में आर्य क्लीनिक है। मंगलवार देर रात अज्ञात चोर ने क्लीनिक का ताला तोड़ दिया। सुबह वह दुकान पर आया तो उसे इस बारे में जानकारी हुई। उसने देखा कि क्लीनिक में लगी एक एलईडी, गल्ले में रखे करीब एक हजार रुपये नकद, गोशाला दान पात्र के करीब 1500 रुपये चोर हो चुके थे।
