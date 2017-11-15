बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकान का ताला तोड़कर नकदी व आभूषण चुराई
{"_id":"5a0c7d004f1c1b7a548bd13e","slug":"11510767872-mahendragarh-narnaul-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u0926\u0940 \u0935 \u0906\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 11:14 PM IST
मकान का ताला तोड़कर नकदी और आभूषण चोरी
मंडी अटेली। गांव ताजपुर में मंगलवार रात को अज्ञात चोरों ने एक मकान में सेेंधमारी करके नकदी व सोने-चांदी के आभूषण चुरा ले गए। मकान मालिक की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई में जुटी हुई है। गांव ताजपुर निवासी अनिल कुमार ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह मंगलवार की रात अपने एक मकान में ताला लगाकर दूसरे मकान में सोया हुआ था। इसी दौरान चोरों ने मकान का ताला तोड़कर उसमें रखी संदूक से 13 हजार की नकदी व सोने-चांदी के आभूषण चुरा कर ले गए। सुबह होने पर घर में जाकर देखा तो संदूक का ताला टूटा हुआ था।
