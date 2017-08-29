बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चोरों ने उड़ाई बैंक के बाहर खड़ी बाईक
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 12:40 AM IST
बैंक के बाहर खड़ी बाइक चोरी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मंडी अटेली। पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के सामने खड़ी बाइक को दिनदहाड़े चोर उड़ा ले गए। बाइक मालिक की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने छानबीन शुरू कर दी। गांव तिगरा निवासी सतबीर शुक्रवार को अपनी मां को पीएनबी बैंक से पेंशन की राशि दिलाने आया था। सतबीर स्पलेंडर बाइक को बाहर खड़ा करके बैंक के अंदर गया और राशि लेकर जब वापिस लौटा तो बाइक अपने स्थान से गायब थी। आसपास काफी तलाश करने के बाद भी बाइक नहीं मिली तो उसने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस सूचना के बाद से छानबीन में जुटी हुई है।
