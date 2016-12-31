बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैश न मिलने पर उपभोक्ताओं का हंगामा
{"_id":"5867f1384f1c1b7675eeeb6e","slug":"cash-bank-protest-narnaul-crime-police","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u092a\u092d\u094b\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 11:40 PM IST
पैसा
एसबीआई में कैश नहीं मिलने के कारण उपभोक्ताओं ने शनिवार को हंगामा किया। इसके बाद भारी संख्या में उपभोक्ता डीएसपी बिरम सिंह को उनके आवास पर मिले। डीएसपी ने थाना प्रभारी ओमप्रकाश को मैनेजर से मिलकर उपभोक्ताओं कैश दिलाने का निर्देश दिया।
शनिवार को उपभोक्ता धुंध में कैश लेने के लिए बैंकों के बाहर कतार में खड़े थे।
सुबह 10 बजे बैंक खुलने के बाद उपभोक्ता ने उम्मीद जताई कि नये साल पर कैश ज्यादा मिल सकता है लेकिन उनकी उम्मीदों को उस समय झटका लगा जब एक बैंक कर्मचारी ने बाहर आकर कैश खत्म होने की बात कही। इसके बाद बैंक में नो कैश का बोर्ड भी लगा दिया गया। उपभोक्ता ने कैश के लिए बैंक प्रशासन के समक्ष विरोध जताया।
इसके बाद सभी उपभोक्ता डीएसपी आवास पहुंच गए। उन्होंने डीएसपी से अपनी समस्या की गुहार लगाई। तत्पश्चात डीएसपी के कहने पर एएसआई सुखबीर बैंक पहुंचे और उन्होंने बैंक मैनेजर से बातचीत की। मैनेजर ने स्पष्ट किया कि बैंक में कैश नहीं है। कैश आने के बाद ही बांटा जाएगा।
चार एटीएम में डाला कैश
एसबीआई के मैनेजर होशियार सिंह ने बताया कि शनिवार को पांच लाख रुपये थे। सभी चार एटीएम में डाल दिए हैं। शाम के समय कैश आने वाला है। वह भी एटीएम में डाला जाएगा ताकि रविवार को नववर्ष के दिन किसी भी उपभोक्ता को कैश की समस्या न रहे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5867495d4f1c1b7675eee57d","slug":"how-to-use-bhim-app","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 BHIM App","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"58678fc74f1c1b445ceed1df","slug":"sonakshi-is-ready-to-do-engagement-with-bunty-sachdev","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5866100e4f1c1b7675eedb63","slug":"career-scope-in-foreign-languages","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u093e \u0911\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5867a08a4f1c1b425ceed197","slug":"salman-year-end-surprise-in-bigg-boss-10","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : '\u0935\u0940\u0915\u090f\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0930' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5867677d4f1c1b047feebc10","slug":"dimple-yadav-is-in-stress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u2018\u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0938 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092a\u0932 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586744af4f1c1bd606eeba98","slug":"mulayam-is-my-leader-but-like-akhiesh-as-chief-minister-says-ateek-ahmad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915 \u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926, \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586777684f1c1b047feebc78","slug":"everything-is-fine-in-sp-says-shivpal-singh-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u092c \u0920\u0940\u0915, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864f9df4f1c1b724feeb4d6","slug":"cm-akhilesh-announces-his-candidates-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u092c\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5860cc4d4f1c1b8259eeb3ef","slug":"beware-chinese-egg-govt-released-alert","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947, \u0915\u0947\u0928\u094d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5864b2024f1c1b445ceebc7a","slug":"sp-party-workers-gathering-in-lucknow-for-ticket","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"586783204f1c1b255eeeccbe","slug":"vistara-aircraft-was-unable-to-land-due-to-low-visibility-in-varanasi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u092e \u0926\u0943\u0936\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top