बेटियां दो घरों का करती हैं भरण पोषण : सुमन

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:04 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बुचौली। क्षेत्र के गांव बूचावास में बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ पर बैठक हुई। सर्कल सुपरवाइजर सुमन देवी ने बताया कि गांव की महिलाओं, आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों और हेल्परों ने भाग लिया। इस अवसर पर सुमन देवी ने महिलाओं को घटते लिंगानुपात और महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ते अपराधों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने महिलाओं को उनकी समाज में अहम भूमि के बारे में भी बताया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने महिलाओं को लिंग जांच न करवाने की शपथ भी दिलवाई। उन्होंने कहा कि लड़कियां किसी भी क्षेत्र में लड़कों से कम नहीं हैं। बेटियां एक घर को ही नहीं बल्कि दो घरों का भरण पोषण करती हैं।
