कुरीतियों को मिटाकर सामाजिक विकास का संकल्प लें युवा: डॉ गजेसिंह

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:19 AM IST
नांगल चौधरी। केंद्रीय आर्य युवक परिषद द्वारा सोमवार को डीवीएम स्कूल में चरित्र निर्माण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें डॉ. गजे सिंह चोपड़ा मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान उन्होंने युवाओं को कुरीतियां मिटाकर सामाजिक विकास में योगदान देने का आह्वान किया।
उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में करीब 65 प्रतिशत आबादी युवा है। जिनमें कार्य क्षमता अधिक होती है। बावजूद समाज में अंध विश्वास, कुरीतियों पर अंकुश नहीं लग रहा। युवा पीढ़ी पश्चिमी देशों की संस्कृति धारण करने लगी है। जिसके प्रभाव में चरित्र हीनता को बढ़ावा मिलना शुरू हो गया। बुजुर्गों की अनदेखी होने के कारण परिवार की एकता खत्म हो गई। इसके बाद पौधों के संरक्षण की प्रेरणा दी। कार्यक्रम में विनोद, हंसराज, रामरतन, सागरमल, जितेंद्र आदि मौजूद थे।
