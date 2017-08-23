Download App
Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:15 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
महेंद्रगढ़। आरपीएस विद्यालय प्रांगण में सोमवार को सम्मान समारोह हुआ। इसमें जिला स्तरीय खेलों में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में संस्था की चेयरपर्सन पवित्रा राव मुख्य अतिथि थीं। प्रवक्ता धर्मेश कौशिक ने बताया कि हाल ही में संपन्न जिला स्तरीय एथलेटिक्स प्रतियोगिता में विद्यालय के 25 खिलाड़ी, हॉकी में लड़कों के 17 आयु वर्ग और 14 आयु वर्ग की टीम, बॉस्केटबॉल में लड़कों की 14 आयु वर्ग की टीम, फुटबॉल में लड़कों की 19 आयुवर्ग और 14 आयु वर्ग की टीम, वालीबॉल में लड़कियों की 17 आयु वर्ग की टीम, बैडमिंटन में लड़कों के 19 आयु वर्ग और हैंडबॉल लड़कियों के 14 आयुवर्ग की टीम, कराटे में सात खिलाड़ी, स्केटिंग में छह खिलाड़ी, स्वीमिंग में दो खिलाड़ियों ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। ये खिलाड़ी अब राज्य स्तर पर आयोजित होने वाली प्रतियोगिता में जिले का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। इस मौके पर संस्था की चेयरपर्सन पवित्रा राव ने विजेता प्रतिभागियों को बधाई दी।
