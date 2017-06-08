बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहले गांव में कपड़ा बेचा फिर खेतों में जाकर लगा लिया फंदा
{"_id":"5941828f4f1c1b03498b4768","slug":"191497465487-kurukshetra-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091a\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:12 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लाडवा। गांवों में फेरी लगाकर कपड़ा बेचने वाले युवक ने बुधवार दोपहर को गांव मेहरा में एक किसान के खेत में जाकर फांसी लगा ली। मृतक की उम्र 26-27 साल है लेकिन उसकी पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। घटना की सूचना गांव मेहरा के ही सतपाल ने पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही लाडवा थानाध्यक्ष पुलिस टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस व सीन आफ क्राइम की टीम ने मौके पर से सबूत एकत्रित कर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए कुरुक्षेत्र भेज दिया। मृतक युवक गांव-गांव जाकर कपड़े बेचने का काम करता था। बुधवार को गांव मेहरा में कपड़े बेचने के बाद गांव के ही किसान जगीर सिंह के खेतों में जाकर इस युवक ने पेड़ पर अपने ही परने से फांसी लेकर जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली है। थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार ने बताया कि अभी युवक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। मामले की जांच के बाद ही आत्महत्या करने के कारणों का पता चल पाएगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5941937b4f1c1b6c088b46f1","slug":"cure-your-diabetes-with-this-magical-remedy-of-egg","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59410b02866419745d8b49fa","slug":"do-these-things-on-thursday-evening-for-guru-or-jupiter-and-lord-vishnu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 1 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u0908 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"5941030d866419705d8b497f","slug":"shocking-news-jhanvi-kapoor-is-desperate-for-ranbir-kapoor-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0905\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5940f108866419715d8b4936","slug":"know-about-the-side-effects-of-hair-removal-creams-on-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5940eeb2866419725d8b48d6","slug":"central-government-is-ready-to-make-iimc-a-part-of-jnu-or-jamia","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIMC \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5938076b4f1c1b801c9c9462","slug":"rajasthan-board-10th-class-result-to-be-declared-on-june-8","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c 4 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593b93b24f1c1b366e9c9451","slug":"bhanwari-is-alive-says-indra-while-sending-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 - \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59392aec4f1c1b366e9c7f22","slug":"results-of-rajasthan-board-tenth-result-see-results-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RBSE 10 th Result: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cd26d4f1c1bf6728b459b","slug":"iit-jee-advanced-2017-result-declared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE Advanced Results 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e32e74f1c1be04f9beb02","slug":"hizbul-module-busted-in-handwara","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091c\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 2 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top