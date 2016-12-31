आपका शहर Close

नीलोखेड़ी से ढांड स्टेट हाईवे का पूरा होगा सपना

अमर उजाला/ब्यूरो/करनाल

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 11:51 PM IST
नीलोखड़ी से ढांड जाने वाली खस्ताहाल सड़क के नए साल पर दिन फिरने वाले हैं। इसका नवीनीकरण किया जाएगा। 
लगभग 12 साल पहले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने 10 करोड़ की लागत से नीलोखेड़ी से ढांड रोड को स्टेट हाईवे बनाने का दर्जा दिया था। इसको करीब 3 साल पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग ने लगभग 11 करोड़ की राशि खर्च करके बनाया था। लेकिन, इस रोड पर पानी की निकासी न होने और गड्ढों के निजात न मिलने जैसी समस्या दिखी। इस पर विचार-विमर्श कर प्रदेश सरकार ने नये वर्ष में नीलोखेड़ी से ढांड तक व निगदू में लगे सीमेंट के ब्लाकों को हटाकर पक्की तारकोल से स्टेट हाईवे बनाने का एस्टीमेट पास किया है। 

फरवरी में हो जाएगा काम शुरू : कबीर पंथी
नीलोखेड़ी से ढांड जाने वाले राहगीरों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग थी। पिछली सरकार ने इस पर करोड़ों रुपये लगाए पर काम खास नहीं हुआ। भाजपा सरकार ने इन्हीं गड्ढों को जल्द से जल्द भरने का मन बना लिया है। 2017 के फरवरी माह में कार्य शुरू कर नीलोखेड़ी से ढांड रोड को पक्का स्टेट हाइवे जैसा बनाया जाएगा। इसका सारा इस्टीमेट बनकर आ चुका है।
