बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोक अदालत में निपटाए 267 मुकदमें
{"_id":"59b43dcc4f1c1bed7f8b57ba","slug":"51504984524-kaithal-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e\u090f 267 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 12:45 AM IST
लोक अदालत में निपटाए 267 मुकदमे
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कैथल। जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश तथा जिला विधिक सेवाएं प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष एमएम धौंचक के मार्ग दर्शन में न्यायिक परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की अध्यक्षता अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डॉ. आरएन भारती ने की। इस राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में कुल 267 मुकदमों का निपटारा किया गया। अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश डा. आरएन भारती की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में वोटर वाहन दुर्घटना क्लेम के लंबे समय से अदालत में लंबित 5 मुकदमों का संबंधित पार्टियों की सहमती से लोक अदालत के माध्यम से निपटारा किया गया, जिसमें पीड़ित पक्षों को एक करोड़ 61 लाख 20 हजार रुपये का मुआवजा आपसी सहमती से देने का आदेश पारित किया गया। इसके अलावा राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में अन्य छोटे आपराधिक तीन मुकदमे, चैक बाउंस के 11 मुकदमे, 26 दीवानी मुकदमे और वैवाहिक मामलों के 4 मुकदमों के अलावा वाहन अधिनियम के 86 मुकदमों का आपसी सहमती से निपटारा किया गया।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b3c8944f1c1bf87f8b54ed","slug":"jennifer-winget-black-and-white-photo-shoot-will-make-you-crazy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0928\u093f\u092b\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0936 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59b3c1be4f1c1be37f8b5664","slug":"snake-girl-shalini-yadav-suffering-from-erythroderma-to-get-surgery-in-spain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0938\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0915 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932'","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b3bb724f1c1be47f8b56a5","slug":"these-things-are-responsible-for-your-pimples","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59b3aa884f1c1bf37f8b54ce","slug":"three-foot-python-removed-from-blocked-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0949\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f, 5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922\u093c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59b39ce84f1c1bf07f8b5597","slug":"bollywood-actress-flaunt-in-white-dress-take-a-fresh-look","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u091c\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59ac2e924f1c1b5f738b4eed","slug":"kalraj-mishra-speaks-on-resigning-from-modi-cabinet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac87ed4f1c1bf4278b509c","slug":"rss-is-worried-on-pak-china-border-villages-migrations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915-\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac09df4f1c1b736a8b4779","slug":"four-ips-transfer-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab9ba64f1c1b03278b4eae","slug":"rjd-chief-lalu-yadav-speaks-about-cabinet-reshuffle-and-nitish-kumar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 BJP \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0925\u093e NDA \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac2c244f1c1b16278b4f75","slug":"omar-abdullah-speaks-modi-even-today-capable-to-take-shocking-decisions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0937\u092e\u0924\u093e : \u0909\u092e\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aaabbd4f1c1b06278b4d82","slug":"ram-mandir-movement-in-ayodhya-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092a\u0939\u0932: \u0939\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0913, \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!