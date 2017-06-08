आपका शहर Close

इंदिरा गांधी महिला कॉलेज में इस सत्र से शुरू हो सकता है सांयकालीन कॉलेज

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 11:59 PM IST
आईजी महिला कॉलेज में शुरू हो सकती है सायंकालीन कक्षाएं
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कैथल। इंदिरा गांधी महिला कॉलेज में इस सत्र से सायंकालीन कक्षाएं शुरू हो सकती हैं। कॉलेज प्रशासन ने विश्वविद्यालय से कक्षाएं शुरू करने लिए अनुमति मांगी है। कॉलेज के विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से निरीक्षण हो चुका है। सायंकालीन सत्र में बीकॉम, बीए की कक्षाएं लगाई जाएगी। इसके शुरू होने से शहर की बेटियों को अधिक सुविधाएं मिलेगी। इससे पहले आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में सायंकालीन कक्षाएं लगती है। जिसमें करीब 1500 से 1700 विद्यार्थी शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रहे है।
प्रिंसिपल डा. साधना ठुकराल ने बताया कि इस सत्र में कॉलेज में सायंकालीन कक्षाएं शुरू करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर विश्वविद्यालय की टीम ने निरीक्षण कर लिया है। कुरुक्षेत्र विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से अनुमति आते ही छात्राओं के लिए कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी।
