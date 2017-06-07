बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गांव धरेडू में पंचायत की जमीन पर खड़े पीपल के पेड़ कटवाने से सरपंच के प्रति ग्रामीणों में रोष
पीपल का पेड़ कटवाने से ग्रामीणों में रोष
कैथल। गांव धरेडू में पंचायत की जमीन पर खड़े पीपले के पेड़ कटवाएं जाने से ग्रामीणों में सरपंच के प्रति रोष। ग्रामीणों ने डीसी कैथल को दी शिकायत में गांव के सरपंच पर आरोप लगाया है। गांव के लोगों ने कहा कि एक तरफ तो सरकार पेड़ लगवाने पर जोर दे रही है और पर्यावरण को शुद्ध रखने के लिए पौधारोपण जैसे कार्यक्रम कर रही है, वहीं गांव का सरपंच राष्ट्रीय वृक्ष पीपल को कटवा रहा है। जबकि कानूनी तौर पर सड़क के अंदर खड़े पीपल के पेड़ को भी कटवाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस पेड़ के प्रति ग्रामीणों की धार्मिक आस्था भी जूड़ी हुई थी। इस पेड़ के बेचने व कटाने का भी पंचायत रिकार्ड में कहीं नहीं दर्शाया गया है। गांव के एक व्यक्ति ने आरटीआई के माध्यम से जानकारी प्राप्त कि तो अन्य कार्यों में भी काफी गोलमाल की आशंका व्यक्त की है।
वहीं डीडीपीओ तंवर धवन से बात कि गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि वृक्ष की कटाई करवाना कानूनी जुर्म है। इसकी जांच करवाई जाएगी, अभी सरपंच का कहना है कि इस पेड़ की कटाई पट्टेदार द्वारा करवाई गई है, जिसने भी कटाई करवाई है उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई जाएगी।
