बेटे का दोस्त बता व्यक्ति से हड़पी चेन

Rohtak Bureau

Rohtak Bureau

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:33 AM IST
सफीदों (ब्यूरो)। आदर्श कालोनी निवासी एक व्यक्ति से ठगी कर चेन ले जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। आदर्श कालोनी निवासी सतपाल ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि मंगलवार सायं को एक लड़का गाड़ी लेकर जींद रोड पर शिवपुरी के सामने मिला। उसने कहा कि वह उसके बेटे का दोस्त है। उसके गले में चेन देखकर युवक ने कहा कि मुझे इसी तरह की चेन अपने लिए बनवानी हैं। आप गाड़ी में बैठकर साथ चलो। वह उसे कार में बैठाकर शहर के माया देवी हॉस्पिटल तक ले आया। उसने गाड़ी एक गली में रोक दी और किसी अनजान के घर बैठा दिया। युवक ने चेन दिखाकर लाने की बात कही। वह चेन लेकर चला गया और उसके बाद वापस नहीं आया। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
