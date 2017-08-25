बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आसमान बिजली गिरने से किसान की मौत
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:16 AM IST
बिजली गिरने से किसान की मौत
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चरखी दादरी। गांव रानीला में बिजली गिरने से शुक्रवार को एक किसान की मौत हो गई जबकि दूसरा किसान झुलस गया। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में लाया गया। अचीना पुलिस ने इत्तफाकिया कार्रवाई की है। अचीना पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज एएसआई पवन कुमार ने बताया कि गांव रानीला में किसान जयसिंह 40 वर्ष और किसान रवि अपने खेत में सिंचाई कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान बिजली गिर गई। इससेे किसान जय सिंह और रवि झुलस गए। जयसिंह ने कुछ देर बाद दम तोड़ दिया। समीप ही काम कर रहे अन्य लोगों ने उनके परिजनों को सूचना दी। रवि को झुलसी हालत में अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया है। एएसआई पवन कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने जय सिंह की मौत के संबंध में इत्तफाकिया मौत होने की कागज कार्रवाई की है।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
