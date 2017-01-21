बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हल्की फुहारों से मौसम में घुली ठंडक
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 11:56 PM IST
हल्की फुहारों से भीगी सड़कें।
PC: fatehabad
शहर शनिवार सायं सात बजे के करीब आई बारिश की हल्की फुहारों ने एक बार फिर से मौसम में ठंडक घोल दी। हल्की फुहारों से शहर की सड़कें भीग गईं। हालांकि, मौसम विभाग ने रविवार को दिन साफ रहने की भविष्यवाणी की है।
कृषि विभाग के अनुसार, अगर इस वक्त सिर्फ बारिश होती है तो गेहूं की फसलों के लिए अच्छा रहेगा। इससे गेहूं की फसल की बढ़वार अच्छी रहेगी। हां, अगर ओले पड़े तो फसल के लिए नुकसानदेह हो सकते हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, शनिवार का अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 8.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।
