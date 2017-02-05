बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एटीएम पिन पूछकर 40 हजार रुपये निकाले
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:06 AM IST
थाना सदर पुलिस ने सीएम विंडो से मिली शिकायत के आधार पर एक व्यक्ति के साथ बैंक अकाउंट से हजारों रुपये की धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। सीएम विंडो मे दी शिकायत में गांव इंदाछोई निवासी उदय ने बताया कि वह जिला अंबाला के बराड़ा के गांव खेड़ा में नौकरी करता है।
पिछले दिनों उसके पास किसी व्यक्ति का फोन आया था कि वह एचडीएफसी बैंक से बोल रहा है। इस दौरान उसने उसकेे एकाउंट का नंबर और खाते की जानकारी मांगी। जानकारी देने के बाद उसे पता चला कि उसके खाते मे पड़े 40 हजार रुपये गायब मिले। इसके बाद उसने मामले की सूचना सदर पुलिस को दी। पुलिस को शिकायत देने पर कार्रवाई न होने के कारण पीड़ित ने मामले की शिकायत सीएम विंडो में लगाई। सीएम विंडो से मामले में कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए, जिसके आधार जिला पुलिस कप्तान ने डीएसपी के मार्फत थाना सदर पुलिस को कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
