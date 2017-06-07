बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अभिषेक ने आईआईटी में पाया 2
{"_id":"593d8c144f1c1bd3478b45d3","slug":"101497205780-fatehabad-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 11 Jun 2017 11:59 PM IST
अभिषेक ने आईआईटी में पाया 282 वां स्थान
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फतेहाबाद/भट्टूकलां। बनावाली निवासी अभिषेक पुत्र मदनलाल लेगा ने आईआईटी एडवांस के परिणाम में देश भर में 282 वां रैंक हासिल किया है। इस उपलब्धि पर क्षेत्र के लोगों ने खुशी मनाई है। अभिषेक के बड़े भाई सज्जन ने भी वर्ष 2016 में एम्स की एमबीबीएस प्रवेश परीक्षा में पूरे देश में 61 वां स्थान हासिल किया था। इन दोनों विद्यार्थियों ने गांव के आदर्श पब्लिक स्कूल में पढ़ाई की थी। इस प्रतिभा का स्कूल संचालक श्रवण कुमार ने विद्यार्थियों को बधाई दी। इस प्रतिभा से दूसरे विद्यार्थियों को भी आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा मिलेगी। 17 भट्टूकलां : आईआईटी में 282 वां रैंक आने पर विद्यार्थी को मिठाई खिलाते अध्यापक व अभिभावक।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"593d2c794f1c1ba65d9bee7a","slug":"ishq-vishq-actress-shenaz-treasurywala-is-having-a-great-time-in-greece","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0924\u0939\u0932\u0915\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593d17094f1c1bb25d9bed30","slug":"priyanka-chopra-actor-harman-baweja-recent-photo-will-shocked-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593d25dc4f1c1b2f6a9bed47","slug":"dashing-anil-kapoor-looks-charming-in-front-of-son-harshwardhan-during-the-hot-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"593d0e314f1c1b2f6a9bec75","slug":"lord-jagannath-is-sick-for15-days-know-about-lord-jagannath-yatra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0928\u094d\u200d\u0928\u093e\u0925, \u0915\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915? ","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"593d01af4f1c1ba65d9bec7c","slug":"unidentified-person-enter-in-salman-khan-house-galaxy-appartment","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u091f\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e, \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5937e34f4f1c1b69259c85ec","slug":"rajasthan-board-declared-8th-board-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"8\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e,\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e 10\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938076b4f1c1b801c9c9462","slug":"rajasthan-board-10th-class-result-to-be-declared-on-june-8","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c 4 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cd26d4f1c1bf6728b459b","slug":"iit-jee-advanced-2017-result-declared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE Advanced Results 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593b93b24f1c1b366e9c9451","slug":"bhanwari-is-alive-says-indra-while-sending-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 - \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59392aec4f1c1b366e9c7f22","slug":"results-of-rajasthan-board-tenth-result-see-results-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"RBSE 10 th Result: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top