12 सौ पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 01:26 AM IST
तोशाम पुलिस ने बवानी खेड़ा मार्ग पर नाकाबंदी कर एक कैंटर को काबू कर 12 सौ पेटी अवैध शराब बरामद की है। पुलिस के अनुसार मुखबरी मिलने पर पुलिस ने टीम बनाकर बवानी खेड़ा मार्ग पर नाकेबंदी कर एक कैंटर को रुकवाया। छानबीन में कैंटर में 12 सौ बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद की। कैंटर चालक मोठ निवासी राजेश को काबू किया गया। कैंटर चालक के पास शराब का हिसार से रोहतक का परमिट था। पुलिस ने शराब बरामद कर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
