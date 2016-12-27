आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

महिला की शिकायत पर पति समेत छह पर मामला दर्ज

{"_id":"58616baa4f1c1b8840eec3e2","slug":"bhiwani-news-crime-lady-complaint-husband-father-in-law-case-file","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u091b\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Tue, 27 Dec 2016 12:42 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
bhiwani news, crime, lady, complaint, husband, father in law, case file
तोशाम के रिवासा निवासी एक महिला की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने उकलाना मंडी निवासी पति, सास सहित छह नामजद लोगों के खिलाफ दहेज के लिए तंग करना, जान से मारने की धमकी देने सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
सोमवार को रिवासा निवासी मोनू ने बताया कि उसकी शादी 24 फरवरी 2014 को उकलाना मंडी निवासी सुमित के साथ हिंदू रीति रिवाज के अनुसार हिसार में हुई थी। मोनू ने बताया उसके पिता ने शादी के समय अपनी हैसियत से ज्यादा पैसे खर्च किए थे। पीड़ित मोनू ने बताया कि सुसराल पक्ष के लोग शादी के बाद उसके द्वारा ले जाए गए दान-दहेज से संतुष्ट नहीं हुए और घटिया व कम दहेज लाने के ताने मारकर मोनू को दहेज लाने के लिए तंग करने लगे। उसके बाद मोनू अपने मायके आकर रहने लगी।

कुछ दिन बाद मोनू के सुसराल पक्ष के लोगों ने पंचायत कर फैसला कर लिया कि वे अब मोनू को तंग नहीं करेंगे और मोनू को अपने साथ ले गए। पंचायत के बाद भी सुसराल पक्ष के लोग नहीं माने और मोनू को फिर से दहेज लाने के लिए तंग करने लगे। मोनू ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दी पुलिस ने मोनू की शिकायत पर उकलाना मंडी निवासी पति सुमित, सास नेहा, नरेश व तीन अन्य के खिलाफ भादस की धारा 323, 498ए, 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। इस बारे में थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि मामला दर्ज कर लिया है छानबीन की जा रही है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bhiwani news crime lady complaint More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"58610b6f4f1c1b2941eebaf9","slug":"side-effects-of-honey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u0939\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}

दांतों और हड्डियों को कमजोर बनाता है शहद, जानें इसके नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
side effects of honey
{"_id":"5860d2724f1c1b8259eeb43a","slug":"women-thinks-that-men-with-tattoos-are-cheaters","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092a\u0940\u0920 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}

टैटू वाले लड़कों से सावधान रहें लड़कियां, पीठ पीछे करते हैं ये काम

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
women thinks that men with tattoos are cheaters
{"_id":"5860e6d94f1c1bec14eebadd","slug":"yogasan-to-cure-insomnia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}

अगर आपको नींद ना आने की समस्या है तो करें ये उपाय

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
yogasan to cure insomnia
{"_id":"5860bec14f1c1b8940eeb908","slug":"5-bad-habits-that-makes-you-poor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0906\u0926\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}

यह पांच आदतें हैं आप में तो कभी अमीर और कामयाब नहीं बन सकते

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
5 bad habits that makes you poor
{"_id":"5860c95a4f1c1b5221eeb353","slug":"highest-paying-jobs-in-the-year-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e, \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

2017 में मेडिकल, मार्केटिंग फील्ड बरसाएंगी पैसा, यह नौकरियां भी रहेंगी शानदार

  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
highest paying jobs in the year 2017

जबर ख़बर

500 हिमाचली युवा ने खड़ी की 100 करोड़ की कंपनी, अमेरिका ने माना लोहा

Read More

कैशलेस ट्रांजेक्‍शन और प्राइवेसी

कैशलेस पर चिदंबरम का सवाल, कोई क्यों बताए कि उसने शराब खरीदी या तंबाकू?

Across the aisle Cashless economy A distracting mirage, says P. chidambaram

Most Read

{"_id":"586116dc4f1c1b741aeeb40a","slug":"ateeq-ahmed-is-threatened","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0926\u094b\u2019","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

‘अतीक मुझे मार डालेगा, अखिलेश जी सुरक्षा दो’

ateeq ahmed is threatened
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585a68014f1c1ba107e393e5","slug":"egs-teacher-try-to-burn-himself-at-bathinda-critically-injured-admitted-in-hospital","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0920\u093f\u0902\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u0917, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

बठिंडा में टीचर ने खुद को लगाई आग, पुतला फूंकने जा रहे थे

egs teacher try to burn himself at bathinda, critically injured, admitted in hospital
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5860f4674f1c1b2a41eebaad","slug":"man-arrested-for-sexually-assault-minor-girls-in-mumbai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e, \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

कार में नाबलिग बच्चियों के साथ करता था दुष्कर्म, हुआ गिरफ्तार

man arrested for sexually assault minor girls in Mumbai 
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58612b9c4f1c1b8940eebbaf","slug":"dial-100-sought-help-twice-did-not-put-shower-of-abuses","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932100\u2019 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094c\u091b\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

‘डायल100’ पर दो बार मांगी मदद, नहीं मिली तो लगा दी गालियों की बौछार

dial 100 sought help twice did not put shower of abuses
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586155904f1c1b7675eeb0e3","slug":"up-100-and-police-station-face-to-face","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940100 \u0914\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

यूपी100 और थाना पुलिस आमने-सामने, थानाध्यक्ष पर संगीन आरोप

up 100 and police station face to face
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585ffca04f1c1b2a41eeb364","slug":"crime-scene-in-kullu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

पुलिस की लापरवाही से आरोपी को जबरन छुड़ा ले गईं महिलाएं

crime scene in kullu
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नौकरी से कमाते थे तीन हजार, अब अनार की खेती कर कमाते हैं लाखों

नौकरी से कमाते थे तीन हजार, अब अनार की खेती कर कमाते हैं लाखों

70 करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'दंगल' ने 3 दिन में कमाए 106 करोड़

70 करोड़ के बजट में बनी 'दंगल' ने 3 दिन में कमाए 106 करोड़

फिर लाइमलाइट में रॉक बाबा, जीते हैं लग्जरी लाइफ... देखिए खासियतें 

फिर लाइमलाइट में रॉक बाबा, जीते हैं लग्जरी लाइफ... देखिए खासियतें 

रणजी इतिहास में हुआ पहली बार, इतनी जल्दी खत्म हुआ नॉकआउट मैच 

रणजी इतिहास में हुआ पहली बार, इतनी जल्दी खत्म हुआ नॉकआउट मैच 

﻿