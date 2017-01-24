आपका शहर Close

हादसे में बाइक सवार दो गंभीर, पीजीआई रेफर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 12:33 AM IST
file imagePC: अमर उजाला

भिवानी में रात को देवसर मोड़ के पास अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर किया गया। परिजन उन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल ले गए। जहां एक की हालत ज्यादा गंभीर होने के कारण पीजीआई रोहतक ले जाया गया। पुलिस ने परिजनों के बयान पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।
हादसा रविवार रात करीब आठ बजे देवसर मोड़ के पास हुआ। बाइक से लोहारू की ओर जा रहे दो युवक को अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मारी। जिससे दोनों सड़क के बीच गिर गए। दोनों को गंभीर चोट आई। राहगीर दोनों को उपचार के लिए सामान्य अस्पताल लाए। यहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दोनों को पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर किया गया। जब दोनों को पीजीआई रेफर किया जा रहा था, इसी दौरान सूचना पाकर परिजन अस्पताल पहुंचे। घायलों की पहचान धिराना वासी चचेरे भाई प्रदीप व राज कुमार के रूप में हुई। परिजन दोनों को पीजीआई की बजाए शहर के ही पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल ले गए। यहां से भी एक को गंभीर चोट के कारण पीजीआई रोहतक रेफर किया गया। सदर थाना से एएसआई सुशील बिश्रोई ने बताया कि दोनों युवकों की हालत गंभीर है। मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। अज्ञात वाहन की पहचान के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे है।
