इस बार लैक्मे फैशन वीक की शो स्टॉपर होंगी सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:55 AM IST
Salman Khan's girlfriend Iulia Vantur is set to be a showstopper at LFW
रोमानिया की टीवी होस्ट यूलिया वेंचर जो सलमान खान से रिलेशनशिप में होने की वजह से हमेशा चर्चा का विषय रहती हैं वो इस बार के लैक्मे फैशन वीक समर/ रिजॉर्ट 2017 की शो स्टॉपर होंगी। 
यूलिया बताती हैं कि मेरे और लैक्मे ब्रांड के लिए ये ऐसा पहला शो है। मुझे इस ब्रांड का स्प्लैश कलेक्शन काफी पसंद हैं और मैं इसे नियमित तौर पर इस्तेमाल में भी लाती हूं। 

ये फैशन ब्रांड बुधवार को अपने कलेक्शन को प्रदर्शित करेगा। इस बार ये शो रिलायंस जियो गार्डन में आयोजित किया जाएगा।
