आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

Bdy Special: गाने के अलावा शकीरा ने स्टेज पर अपने कपड़ों से भी लगाई आग

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:12 PM IST
Fashion And Style Of Shakira

अगर ब्यूटी और टैलेंट दोनों की बात की जाए तो शकीरा का नाम सबसे पहले जेहन में आता है। लोग उनके गाने के तो दीवाने हैं ही साथ ही वो शकीरा के फैशन और स्टाइल के भी खासे दीवाने हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion fashion street

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

ये लड़की है 'ईरान की ऐश्वर्या राय', इसकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लाखों

Persian Model Mahlagha Jaberi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Bdy Special: गाने के अलावा शकीरा ने स्टेज पर अपने कपड़ों से भी लगाई आग

Fashion And Style Of Shakira
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पति से अलग होने के बाद ये अदाकारा और भी ज्यादा हो गई हॉट, तस्वीरें दे रही गवाही

Hot And Stylish Jennifer Winget
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ये लड़की है 'ईरान की ऐश्वर्या राय', इसकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लाखों

Persian Model Mahlagha Jaberi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

86 सुंदरियों को पछाड़ फ्रांस की आयरिश मित्तेनायरे बनीं मिस यूनिवर्स

iris mittenaere miss universe 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वोग मैगजीन के कवरपेज पर आलिया का सेक्सी अवतार, तस्वीरें

Alia Bhatt Photoshoot For Vogue 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top