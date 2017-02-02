बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bdy Special: गाने के अलावा शकीरा ने स्टेज पर अपने कपड़ों से भी लगाई आग
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:12 PM IST
अगर ब्यूटी और टैलेंट दोनों की बात की जाए तो शकीरा का नाम सबसे पहले जेहन में आता है। लोग उनके गाने के तो दीवाने हैं ही साथ ही वो शकीरा के फैशन और स्टाइल के भी खासे दीवाने हैं।
