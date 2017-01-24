बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उम्र के साथ बढ़ रही इस मॉडल की मांग, जवान मॉडल्स भरती हैं इसके आगे पानी
मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में उम्र बहुत मायने रखती है। जैसे-जैसे बढ़ती है, संभावनाएं खत्म होने लगती हैं, लेकिन माए मुस्क ने इसे अपवाद बना दिया है। 68 साल की इस मॉडल की मांग उम्र बढ़ने के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है।
