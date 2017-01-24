आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

उम्र के साथ बढ़ रही इस मॉडल की मांग, जवान मॉडल्स भरती हैं इसके आगे पानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 11:32 AM IST
68 year old SUPERMODEL

मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में उम्र बहुत मायने रखती है। जैसे-जैसे बढ़ती है, संभावनाएं खत्म होने लगती हैं, लेकिन माए मुस्क ने इसे अपवाद बना दिया है। 68 साल की इस मॉडल की मांग उम्र बढ़ने के साथ बढ़ती जा रही है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion fashion street

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

ट्रंप की 'चहेती बेटी' हैं काफी फैशनेबल, देखना चाहेंगे इनका बोल्ड अवतार?

Fashionable Ivanka Trump
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

उम्र के साथ बढ़ रही इस मॉडल की मांग, जवान मॉडल्स भरती हैं इसके आगे पानी

68 year old SUPERMODEL
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2017 में इन हीरोइनों ने जमकर उड़वाई खिल्ली, ये रहीं बेस्ट

Best And Worst Dressed Celebs In Filmfare Award 2017
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

तस्वीरें देखकर बताइए, कहां से लगता है कैटवॉक करते ये बच्चे दिव्यांग हैं

disable childrens fashion show first time at chandigarh
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रंप की 'चहेती बेटी' हैं काफी फैशनेबल, देखना चाहेंगे इनका बोल्ड अवतार?

Fashionable Ivanka Trump
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इनके हुस्न और अदाओं का जलवा देखेगा पूरा देश, 200 ऐसे ही खूबसूरत चेहरों की हो रही तलाश 

fashion models getting ready for Amazon India Fashion Week 2017
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top