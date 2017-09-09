Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बेहद रोमांचक होगी इस बार की 'राम लीला', टीवी के 'कृष्‍ण' बनेंगे राम तो रावण होगा ये विलेन

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:35 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
TV Star Vishal Karwal Will Play Lord Ram In Red Fort Ramlila

विशाल करवल

दशहरे के मौके पर लाल किले पर होने वाली 'राम लीला' देखने वालों के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी है। खबर ये है कि टीवी के कृष्‍ण विशाल करवल इस राम लीला में राम का रोल प्ले करेंगे। विशाल ने अपना करियर टीवी रियलिटी शो 'रोडीज' से शुरू किया था। 
इसके बाद वो टीवी सीरियल 'द्वारकाधीश' में वो कृष्‍ण के रोल में नजर आए। कृष्‍ण के रोल में उन्हें दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था। इसके बाद टीवी शो 'परमअवतार श्रीकृष्‍ण' में भी विशाल कृष्‍ण का रोल करते नजर आए थे।

पढ़ें- अपनी हर गर्लफ्रेंड को सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर ले जाते थे अक्षय कुमार, वहां ले जाकर बोलते थे ये बात

इस राम लीला में रावण का किरदार एक्टर मुकेश ऋषि निभाएंगे। वहीं सीता का रोल भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस शुभि शर्मा प्ले करेंगी। विशाल और पूरी कास्ट 16 सितंबर को दिल्ली आएंगे और राम लीला शुरू होने से चार दिन पहले तक रिहर्सल करेंगे।

राम लीला 20 सितंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी जो 10 दिन तक चलेगी। रावण दहन के साथ ये राम लीला खत्म होगी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

vishal karwal dwarkadheesh television

स्पॉटलाइट

खराब मूड को पलभर में ठीक कर देंगी ये मेंटल ट्रिक्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these things to convert your bad day into good day

खून के सैंपल से कपड़े डिजाइन करती है यह फैशन डिजाइनर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Poppy Nash is fashion designer who makes cloth with blood

PHOTOS: 14 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर रहे 'दिया-बाती...' के सूरज, हल्दी की रस्म में दिखा ये लुक

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot with Heena Iqbal on September 9

अपनी हर गर्लफ्रेंड को सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर क्यों ले जाते थे अक्षय कुमार?

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
akshay kumar goes siddhivinayak temple with his every girlfriend

B'day Spl: 50 के हुए खिलाड़ी कुमार, बिना गॉडफादर के भी इंडस्ट्री में बनाया मुकाम

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
National Award Winner Actor Akshay Kumar 50th Birthday Special

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Most Read

KBC को होस्ट करने के लिए इतनी फीस लेते हैं अमिताभ बच्चन

amitabh bachchan takes this whopping amount to host kaun banega crorepati
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मनवीर गुर्जर को हरा निया शर्मा और मोनिका ने की 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी' में वापसी

twist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 Nia Sharma and Monica are back on the show as wild card contestants
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को हुई जेल, कीकू शारदा ने यूं किया सेलिब्रेट

kiku sharda celebrates ram rahim sentence by writing funny message with wife Priyanka Sharda
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बंद हो गया 'पहरेदार पिया की', चैनल ने किया कंफर्म

Sony TV Pulls Off Its Controversial Serial Pehredaar Piya Ki Goes Off Air
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कपिल शर्मा के लिए अब तक की सबसे बुरी खबर, चैनल ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

It is officially declared that The Kapil Sharma Show will be taken off air
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

एक्ट्रेस की भाभी का आरोप, 'मारते-पीटते और पैसे मांगते हैं ससुराल वाले'

Sanjeeda Sheikh and her family slapped with a domestic violence case
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

गुरुग्राम: 7 साल के मासूम से बस कंडक्टर ने की कुकर्म की कोशिश , गिरफ्तार

गुरुग्राम: 7 साल के मासूम से बस कंडक्टर ने की कुकर्म की कोशिश , गिरफ्तार

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!