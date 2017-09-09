बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेहद रोमांचक होगी इस बार की 'राम लीला', टीवी के 'कृष्ण' बनेंगे राम तो रावण होगा ये विलेन
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 11:35 AM IST
विशाल करवल
दशहरे के मौके पर लाल किले पर होने वाली 'राम लीला' देखने वालों के लिए एक बड़ी खुशखबरी है। खबर ये है कि टीवी के कृष्ण विशाल करवल इस राम लीला में राम का रोल प्ले करेंगे। विशाल ने अपना करियर टीवी रियलिटी शो 'रोडीज' से शुरू किया था।
इसके बाद वो टीवी सीरियल 'द्वारकाधीश' में वो कृष्ण के रोल में नजर आए। कृष्ण के रोल में उन्हें दर्शकों ने काफी पसंद किया था। इसके बाद टीवी शो 'परमअवतार श्रीकृष्ण' में भी विशाल कृष्ण का रोल करते नजर आए थे।
अपनी हर गर्लफ्रेंड को सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर ले जाते थे अक्षय कुमार, वहां ले जाकर बोलते थे ये बात
इस राम लीला में रावण का किरदार एक्टर मुकेश ऋषि निभाएंगे। वहीं सीता का रोल भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस शुभि शर्मा प्ले करेंगी। विशाल और पूरी कास्ट 16 सितंबर को दिल्ली आएंगे और राम लीला शुरू होने से चार दिन पहले तक रिहर्सल करेंगे।
राम लीला 20 सितंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी जो 10 दिन तक चलेगी। रावण दहन के साथ ये राम लीला खत्म होगी।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
