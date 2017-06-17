बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गलती से उठ गया टीवी एक्टर का हाथ, घायल हो गई हीरोइन
{"_id":"5944e18e4f1c1b81218b469e","slug":"tv-serial-ghayal-actress-sareeka-dhillon-got-injured-on-set-while-filming-a-scene","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0918\u093e\u092f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:41 PM IST
सारिका ढिल्लोन
टीवी सीरियल
'गुलाम' में रश्मि का किरदार निभाने वाली सारिका ढिल्लोन को सेट पर चोट लग गई हैं। सारिका अपने को-स्टार विकास मानकटला के साथ शूटिंग कर रही थीं जब ये हादसा हुआ।
डीएनए के मुताबिक सारिका को ये चोट विकास के कारण लगी है। दोनों एक सीन की रिहर्सिंग कर रहे थे जब विकास का हाथ सारिका के लगा। इसके बाद सारिका के चेहरे से खून निकलने लगा और उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया।
सारिका को डॉक्टर्स ने तीन-चार दिन आराम करने की सलाह दी है लेकिन शूटिंग के कारण उन्हें सेट पर आना पड़ रहा है। सारिका ने कहा, 'मैं मेकअप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकती क्योंकि उसके लिए चेहरा धोना पड़ेगा। चोट थोड़ी गहरी है और मेकअप के कारण मुझे तकलीफ हो रही है। इसलिए मेकर्स ने सीरियल में भी मुझे घायल दिखा दिया है।' अब आपको मालूम चला कि आखिर क्यों सारिका शो में घायल दिख रही हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5944e8994f1c1b2c138b45d8","slug":"1970-model-and-bollywood-socialite-sheila-ray-brutally-gang-raped-all-night-by-four-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944bec64f1c1b1c728b45ac","slug":"unior-g-superhero-amitesh-kochar-is-far-from-the-reach-of-public-know-some-interesting-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0942\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u0940' \u0936\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u091c\u0915\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944e06c4f1c1b4c258b46f3","slug":"do-not-do-these-work-on-sunday-for-fame-and-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5944c4424f1c1bcd198b4787","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-jersey-numbers-of-current-indian-cricket-team-and-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0914\u0930 9 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 5 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Numerology","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937","slug":"numerology"}}
{"_id":"5944bf604f1c1b5c158b46b2","slug":"royal-enfield-cut-the-prices-just-before-gst","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"4500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0928\u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5939347a4f1c1b235a9c7fe8","slug":"the-kapil-sharma-show-is-back-in-top-5-actor-kiku-sharda-shares-the-latest-trp-ratings","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0949\u092a 5 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u094b, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5937a96b4f1c1b34539c901f","slug":"sunil-grover-at-prague-for-live-show-kapil-sharma-waiting-for-comeback","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u092e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"593909bd4f1c1b366e9c7d3d","slug":"sunil-grover-takes-a-dig-at-kapil-sharma-shared-video","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"592a8db04f1c1bee14bda89b","slug":"kapil-sharma-cracks-a-joke-about-his-mid-air-fight-with-sunil-grover","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u200c\u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"592501574f1c1b9042535ca9","slug":"actor-rajneesh-duggal-gets-injured-while-shooting-in-aarambh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 20 \u092b\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u090a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0917\u0902\u092d\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59351ee74f1c1b901c9c7a58","slug":"iss-pyaar-ko-kya-naam-doon-3-triangle-love-story-with-barun-sobti-sanaya-irani-and-shivani-tomar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0907\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0942\u0902', \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top