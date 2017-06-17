आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

गलती से उठ गया टीवी एक्टर का हाथ, घायल हो गई हीरोइन

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:41 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
TV Serial 'Ghayal' Actress Sareeka Dhillon Got Injured On Set While Filming A Scene

सारिका ढिल्लोन

टीवी सीरियल 'गुलाम' में रश्मि का किरदार निभाने वाली सारिका ढिल्लोन को सेट पर चोट लग गई हैं। सारिका अपने को-स्टार विकास मानकटला के साथ शूटिंग कर रही थीं जब ये हादसा हुआ।
डीएनए के मुताबिक सारिका को ये चोट विकास के कारण लगी है। दोनों एक सीन की रिहर्सिंग कर रहे थे जब विकास का हाथ सारिका के लगा। इसके बाद सारिका के चेहरे से खून निकलने लगा और उन्हें तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया।

सारिका को डॉक्टर्स ने तीन-चार दिन आराम करने की सलाह दी है लेकिन शूटिंग के कारण उन्हें सेट पर आना पड़ रहा है। सारिका ने कहा, 'मैं मेकअप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकती क्योंकि उसके लिए चेहरा धोना पड़ेगा। चोट थोड़ी गहरी है और मेकअप के कारण मुझे तकलीफ  हो रही है। इसलिए मेकर्स ने सीरियल में भी मुझे घायल दिखा दिया है।' अब आपको मालूम चला कि आखिर क्यों सारिका शो में घायल दिख रही हैं।
