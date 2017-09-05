Download App
दर्शकों को पसंद नहीं आया शो, बंद होगा 'इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:40 PM IST
इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं

टेलीविजन शो 'इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं' दर्शकों को इस बार लुभाने में नाकाम रहा है। हालांकि शो में बरुण सोबती की वजह से फैंस काफी उत्साहित थे। इसके साथ ही सभी चाहते थे कि शो में एक फिर से बरुण सोबती के साथ सायना ईरानी नजर आए लेकिन इस सीजन में उनकी जोड़ी बनाई गई शिवानी तोमर के साथ जिसे दर्शकों ने ज्यादा पसंद नहीं किया। 
कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो बताया जा रहा है कि चैनल ने कम टीआरपी के कारण शो को बंद करने का फैसला ले लिया है। शो की प्रोड्यूसर गुल खान ने एक वेबसाइट को बताया, 'मैं किसी अफवाह पर कुछ जवाब नहीं देने वाली। खबरों को ऐसे ही चलने दीजिए।' इतना ही नहीं ये भी बताया जा रहा है कि इस महीने के बीच तक शो की शूटिंग खत्म हो जाएगी। 

पढ़ें- 'बुआ' का खुलासा, 'एक ही लाइन बार-बार बोलनी पड़ती थी इसलिए छोड़ा कपिल का शो'

शो के इस सीजन को पहले सीजन का कॉपी पेस्ट बताया जा रहा है। लोगों का मानना है कि अरनब और खुशी के सीन्स को चुकाकर अद्वय और चांदनी के बीच शूट किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही शो की कास्ट का मेकअप भी लोगो को पसंद नहीं आ रहा है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

Browse By Tags

iss pyaar ko kya naam doon television entertainment

