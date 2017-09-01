Download App
kavya kavya

'चंद्र नंदिनी' के सेट पर घायल हुआ ये एक्टर, जानें क्यों है खुश

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:10 PM IST
Siddharth Nigam hurt on Chandra Nandini sets

Siddharth Nigam

फिल्म 'धूम-3' में आमिर खान के बचपन का रोल निभाने वाले सिद्धार्थ निगम सिर्फ एक्टिंग में ही नहीं कई चीजों में माहिर हैं। जिम्नास्टिक में माहिर सिद्धार्थ आजकल स्टार प्लस के मशहूर धारावाहिक 'चंद्रनंदिनी' में बिंदुसार का किरदार निभा रहे हैं।
पढ़ें- बॉबी डार्लिंग ने पति पर लगाए संगीन आरोप, एक साल पहले की थी शादी

सिद्धार्थ इस रोल को बखूबी निभाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं इस शो में लड़ाई के एक सीन को शूट करने के दौरान सिद्धार्थ घायल भी हो गए है। सिद्धार्थ ने चोट लगी अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शेयर की हैं।
 


तस्वीर के कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, तो आज हमने एक शानदार फाइट सीन किया जिसके लिए सब लोगों ने हमारे लिए तालियां भी बजाईं। जिस वक्त ये सीन शूट हो रही था मेरा पूरा ध्यान सिर्फ मेरी परफॉर्मेंस पर था लेकिन जब मैंने अपनी वैनिटी में पहुंचकर अपने कपड़े उतारे तो मुझे अपने शरीर पर ये जख्म दिखाई दिए।

इस चोट में वाकई काफी दर्द हो रहा है। लेकिन जब कुछ देर बाद मैंने तालियों की आवाज सुनी तो बहुत अच्छा लगा। यकीन मानिए जब कोई आपके काम को सराहता हैं तो सारा दर्द गायब हो जाता है।
