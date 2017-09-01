So today we did an amazing fight scence everyone was clapping for us and cheering on set. That time adrenaline on my brain was so high I was only concentrating on performance but when I came back to my vanity removed my costume I saw all these wounds on my body and pain is high i swear. But then I realised man these are the only claps and cheers I heared these are the blessing and wishes which my co-actors gave to me. Love doing all this. Trust me when you like my work and love me for the same all the pain vanishes.😊

