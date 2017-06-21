बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शो से पापा के साथ टीवी डेब्यू करेंगी करणवीर बोहरा की बेटियां
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:55 PM IST
टीवी कलाकार
करणवीर बोहरा
के जुड़वा बच्चों की तस्वीरें हमेशा
सोशल मीडिया
पर छाई रहती हैं। अब करण की ये नन्ही परियां जल्द ही टीवी पर भी छाने वाली है। ही जां बहुत जल्द करण की जुड़वा बेटियां टेलीविजल पर डेब्यू करती नजर आने वाली हैं।
दरअसल अगले हफ्ते शो 'नागिन 2' खत्म होने जा रहा है। जिसके बाद करणवीर बोहरा जी टीवी के नए रियलिटी शो 'इंडियाज बेस्ट जुड़वा' को होस्ट करते दिखाई देने वाले हैं। जैसा की शो के नाम से ही साफ है कि ये जुड़वा बच्चों पर आधारित है ऐसे में करणवीर शो के बेस्ट होस्ट होगे क्योकि वो खुद जुड़वा बेटियों के पापा हैं। इस शो की शूटिंग जुलाई में शुरू होने वाली हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि शो को रघु और राजीव प्रोड्यूस करेंगे। मजेदार बात तो ये है कि ये दोनो भी जुड़वा भाई हैं। करणवीर अपनी बेटियों के टीवी डेब्यू को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं।
खैर पहली बार ऐसा रियलिटी जो कि जुड़वा लोगो पर आधारित है को लेकर दर्शक भी काफी उत्साहित हैं और जब बात हो करणबीर बोहरा की बेटियों के टीवी डेब्यू की तो ये एक्साइटमेंट और डबल हो जाता है।
