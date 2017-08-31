Download App
करणवीर बोहरा की बेटियों ने लहंगे में किया डांस, देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:53 AM IST
karanvir bohra cute twince daughter dancing in traditional clothes at marriage event
टेलीविजन कलाकार करणवीर बोहरा से ज्यादा फेमस है उनकी नन्ही बेटियां। हाल ही में करणवीर एक शादी में गए थे जहां से उन्होंने अपनी पूरी फैमिली के साथ फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किए हैं। इन फोटोज को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। फोटो में सेंटर ऑफ अटेंशन हैं उनकी बेटियां जिन्होंने लहंगे पहने हुए हैं। 
एक बेटी को करणवीर ने गोद में उठाया हुआ है वहीं दूसरी बेटी को उनकी पत्नी ने संभाला हुआ है। फैंन उनकी बेटियों के फोटोज का इंतजार करते रहते हैं और जैसे ही करणवीर उनकी फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते है फैंस उन पर लाइक और कमेंट करते नहीं थकते कुछ ऐसा ही इस बार भी हो रहा है।
 


 

Earlier when someone asked me how is it being a dad? I would say "I feel responsible for these angels." But now, it's changing, responsibility is for life, but love is blossoming. They way they look at me, is like they know im their dad, they jump into my embrace when I stretch my arms, they react to the sound of my voice.  My life is changing and im loving it & accepting it with all the love and grace he is showering me with. #omnamahshivaya🔱  These 2 @twinbabydiaries were my quest....I need to look no further. Thank you the biggest teacher 🙏 I pay my respect to you on teachers day and to all the teachers / gurus / family / friends / acquaintances who have taught me everything I know. #mexico #wedding #minky2017💍  P.s. Thank you @katespadeny @instadiamond55 for choosing & getting these gorgeous twinning dresses

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on



