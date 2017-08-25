बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लीप के बाद क्या ऐसा होगा 'बेहद' की माया का लुक?
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 12:44 PM IST
जेनिफर विंगेट
जेनिफर विंगेट
आजकल टीवी पर छाई हुई हैं। '
बेहद
' सीरियल में उनका निभाया किरदार 'माया' दर्शकों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय है। नेगेटिव होने के बावजूद इस किरदार के लाखों में फैंस हैं।
हाल ही में जेनिफर की एक तस्वीर इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही है। कहा जा रहा है कि ये सीरियल में उनका अगला लुक हो सकता है। सीरियल में 5 साल का लीप आने वाला है और हो सकता है कि ये लीप के बाद का लुक हो। जेनिफर के सीरियल में कई लुक सामने आ चुके हैं और सभी खूब पसंद किए गए हैं।
'बेहद' की पॉपुलैरिटी का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि सीरियल बंद होने वाला था लेकिन पब्लिक डिमांट पर मेकर्स ने इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया। अब इसका आखिरी एपिसोड सितंबर की बजाए अक्टूबर मे ऑन-एयर होगा।
जेनिफर जल्द ही हर्षद चोपड़ा के साथ एक रोमांटिक सीरियल 'अधूरा अलविदा' में नजर आएंगी। शो अक्टूबर से ऑन-एयर हो सकता है। खबरें हैं कि इस सीरियल में जेनिफर एक विधवा का रोल निभाएंगी। उनकी बेरंग जिंदगी को बदलने के लिए हर्षद आएंगे। सीरियल की कहानी काफी हद तक राजेश खन्ना और आशा पारेख की फिल्म 'कटी पतंग' से मिलती-जुलती होगी।
