'इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं' की इस हीरोइन ने पोस्ट की बेटे की बेहद क्यूट तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 03:10 PM IST
iss pyaar ko kya naam doon actress deepali pansare posts cute photos of son ruaan

दिपाली पानसारेPC: Instagram/ deepali pansare

टीवी शो 'इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं' से पहचानी जाने वाली दिपाली पांसारे ने कुछ ही समय पहले बेटे को जन्म दिया है। अब दिपाली का इंस्टाग्राम देखें तो पूरा का पूरा उनके इन प्यारे से बेटे की तस्वीरों से भरा हुआ है। 
हाल ही में दिपाली ने कुछ नए फोटोज पोस्ट किए हैं जिन्हें खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। आपको बता दें कि उनके बेटे का नाम रूआन है। बताते चलें कि वैसे तो दिपाली ने कई सारे शो में काम किया है लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा फेमस वो 'इस प्यार को क्या नाम दूं' में खुशी कुमारी गुप्ता की बहन के रोल से ही हुई थीं। 
 
 

😍😍😘😘 #Ruaan #cold #sweetestbaby #rudeepidiaries @deepalipansareofficial

A post shared by My Only Official Page (@deepalipansareofficial) on


 

Wait a minute mama,I m busy😹 #mylove #Ruaan #onetiredmama #busyson #Rudeepidiaries 😘😘😘 @deepalipansareofficial

A post shared by My Only Official Page (@deepalipansareofficial) on



