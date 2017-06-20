आपका शहर Close

'दिया और बाती हम' की हीरोइन ने शेयर की बेटे की पहली फोटो

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 11:49 AM IST
diya aur baati hum sandhya raathi aka deepika singh shares first photo with son
टीवी शो 'दीया और बाती हम' से घर घर में संध्या नाम से लेकप्रिय हुए दीपिका सिंह ने पिछले महीने बेटे को जन्म दिया था इसके बाद से ही फैंस को उनके बेटे के पहले फोटो का काफी इंतजार था। फैंस की इस बेसब्री को शांत करते हुए हाल ही में दीपिका ने बेटे का पहला फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते ही इस फोटो पर लाइक और कमेंट करने वालो का जमावाड़ा लग गया। 
फोटो को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका ने अपने सभी फैंस को धन्यवाद दिया है। बता दें दीपिका सोशल मीडिया पर बेबी बंप की तस्वीरें भी शेयर करती रहती थी इसलिए फैंस को उनके बेबी की पहली झलक का काफी इंतजार था। दीपिका तका बेटा अब एक महीने का हो गया है। 
 

