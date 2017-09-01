Download App
'अंगूरी भाभी' ने ठुकराया बिग बॉस का ऑफर

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:16 PM IST
shilpa shinde

भाभी जी घर पर हैं की अंगूरी भाभी के फैंस उन्हें बेहद पसंद करते हैं। करें भी क्यों न आखिर उनका अंदाज भी तो निराला है। अब उनकी इसी छवि को भुनाने के लिए सलमान खान द्वारा होस्ट किए जाने वाले शो ‘बिग बॉस’ के घर से भी उन्हें न्यौता मिला। लेकिन अंगूरी भाभी ने ऑफर ठुकरा दिया।
खबरें ये भी आई थीं कि शिल्पा शिंदे यानी अंगूरी भाभी ने हर एपिसोड के लिए चार लाख रुपयों की डिमांड रखी थी। लेकिन ये डिमांड पूरी न होने पर उन्होंने साफ न कह दी। हालांकि शिप्ला शिंदे इस खबर को बिल्कुल गलत बताते हुए कहा कि ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ।

शिल्पा शिंदे खूबसूरत टैलेंटेड और शार्ट टैंपर्ड भी हैं। ऐसे में बिग शो बिग बॉस के लिए वो बेहद काबिल कंटेस्टेंट साबित होती।  खबरों के मुताबिक बिग बॉस के निर्माता निर्देशक अंगूरी भाभी को बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में लाना चाहते थे। अप्रोच भी की लेकिन भाभी ने साफ कह दिया कि वो इंट्रेस्टेट नहीं हैं।    
 
shilpa shindey big boss salman khan

top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Your Story has been saved!