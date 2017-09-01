बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'अंगूरी भाभी' ने ठुकराया बिग बॉस का ऑफर
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 03:16 PM IST
shilpa shinde
PC: &tv
भाभी जी घर पर हैं की
अंगूरी भाभी
के फैंस उन्हें बेहद पसंद करते हैं। करें भी क्यों न आखिर उनका अंदाज भी तो निराला है। अब उनकी इसी छवि को भुनाने के लिए सलमान खान द्वारा होस्ट किए जाने वाले शो ‘बिग बॉस’ के घर से भी उन्हें न्यौता मिला। लेकिन
अंगूरी भाभी
ने ऑफर ठुकरा दिया।
खबरें ये भी आई थीं कि शिल्पा शिंदे यानी अंगूरी भाभी ने हर एपिसोड के लिए चार लाख रुपयों की डिमांड रखी थी। लेकिन ये डिमांड पूरी न होने पर उन्होंने साफ न कह दी। हालांकि शिप्ला शिंदे इस खबर को बिल्कुल गलत बताते हुए कहा कि ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हुआ।
शिल्पा शिंदे खूबसूरत टैलेंटेड और शार्ट टैंपर्ड भी हैं। ऐसे में बिग शो बिग बॉस के लिए वो बेहद काबिल कंटेस्टेंट साबित होती। खबरों के मुताबिक बिग बॉस के निर्माता निर्देशक अंगूरी भाभी को बिग बॉस सीजन 11 में लाना चाहते थे। अप्रोच भी की लेकिन भाभी ने साफ कह दिया कि वो इंट्रेस्टेट नहीं हैं।
