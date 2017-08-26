बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हॉलीवुड स्टार 'द रॉक' का खुलासा, 'सैन एंड्रियास' देख बच्चे ने बचाई भाई की जान!
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:19 PM IST
द रॉक
PC: The Federalist
फिल्में हमारे समाज का भी आईना होती हैं। कई बार अपराधी के फिल्मों से इंस्पायर्ड होकर अपराध के लिए नए रास्ते ढूंढते हैं, तो कोई जिंदगी बचाने के तरीके ढूंढ लेता है। कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ एक 10 साल के बच्चे के साथ।
'सैन एंड्रयास' फिल्म में
हॉलीवुड
स्टार 'द रॉक' का एक सीन है, जिसमें वो पानी में डूबे व्यक्ति की जान बचाते हैं। इसी सीन से प्रेरणा लेकर जैकब नाम के एक 10 बच्चे ने पूल में डूबे अपने छोटे भाई की जान बचा ली। इस बात की जानकारी खुद ही 'द रॉक' ने दी।
जैकब से मिलना चाहते हैं द रॉक
'द रॉक' ने
इंस्टाग्राम
पर वीडियो पोस्ट करते हुए जैकब को रियल लाइफ हीरो बताया। उन्होंने कहा, 'जैकब एक 10 साल का बच्चा है, पर वो रियल लाइफ हीरो है। वो अपने 2 साल के भाई को ढूंढ रहा था, वो उसे पूल में मिला। जैकब ने अपने भाई को बाहर निकाला और खुद पर काबू रखते हुए उसने सीने पर जोर देना शुरू किया। और अपने भाई की जान बचाई'।
जैकब ने एबीसी2 न्यूज से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि मैंने फिल्म में भूकंप का सीन देखा था, जिसके बाद सुनामी आती है। उनसें ऐसा ही किया गया था, तो मैंने भी वही किया।
'द रॉक' ने बच्चे से मिलने की भी इच्छा जताई है।
आगे पढ़ें
जैकब से मिलना चाहते हैं द रॉक
