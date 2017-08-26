Download App
kavya kavya

हॉलीवुड स्टार 'द रॉक' का खुलासा, 'सैन एंड्रियास' देख बच्चे ने बचाई भाई की जान!

श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 05:19 PM IST
The Rock's Role in San Andreas Just Helped a 10-Year-Old Boy Save his brother's Life

द रॉकPC: The Federalist

फिल्में हमारे समाज का भी आईना होती हैं। कई बार अपराधी के फिल्मों से इंस्पायर्ड होकर अपराध के लिए नए रास्ते ढूंढते हैं, तो कोई जिंदगी बचाने के तरीके ढूंढ लेता है। कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ एक 10 साल के बच्चे के साथ।
'सैन एंड्रयास' फिल्म में हॉलीवुड स्टार 'द रॉक' का एक सीन है, जिसमें वो पानी में डूबे व्यक्ति की जान बचाते हैं। इसी सीन से प्रेरणा लेकर जैकब नाम के एक 10 बच्चे ने पूल में डूबे अपने छोटे भाई की जान बचा ली। इस बात की जानकारी खुद ही 'द रॉक' ने दी।



 
जैकब से मिलना चाहते हैं द रॉक
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Your Story has been saved!