टेलर स्विफ्ट के इस गाने ने तोड़े यूट्यूब के सारे रिकॉर्ड
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:28 PM IST
टेलर स्विफ्ट
अमेरिकन सिंगर
टेलर स्विफ्ट
का हाल ही में रिलीज गाना '
Look What You Made Me Do
' आते ही छा गया है। टेलर के बदले अंदाज के कारण चारों तरफ इस गाने की चर्चा है। इसकी दीवानगी का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि आते ही इसने यूट्यूब के कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं।
'Look What You Made Me Do' गाने को 24 घंटे के अंदर 4 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा। यानि इस गाने पर हर घंटे 30 लाख व्यूज आए हैं। ये रिकॉर्ड पहले Psy के गाने 'Gentleman' के पास था। 'Gentleman' को 24 घंटे के अंदर 3.6 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा था।
