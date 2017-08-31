Download App
kavya kavya

टेलर स्विफ्ट के इस गाने ने तोड़े यूट्यूब के सारे रिकॉर्ड

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:28 PM IST
Taylor Swift Song Look What You Made Me Do Broke All Records On Youtube

टेलर स्विफ्ट

अमेरिकन सिंगर टेलर स्विफ्ट का हाल ही में रिलीज गाना 'Look What You Made Me Do' आते ही छा गया है। टेलर के बदले अंदाज के कारण चारों तरफ इस गाने की चर्चा है। इसकी दीवानगी का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि आते ही इसने यूट्यूब के कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं।
'Look What You Made Me Do' गाने को 24 घंटे के अंदर 4 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा। यानि इस गाने पर हर घंटे 30 लाख व्यूज आए हैं। ये रिकॉर्ड पहले Psy के गाने 'Gentleman' के पास था। 'Gentleman' को 24 घंटे के अंदर 3.6 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा था।

