kavya kavya

सेलेना गोमेज का इंस्टाग्राम हैक, जस्टिन बीबर के न्यूड फोटो हुए पोस्ट

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:52 PM IST
selina gomez instagram hacked nude photos of justein bieber get posted

सेलेना गोमेजPC: Instagram/ Selena Gomez

सेलेना गोमेज इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया से काफी परेशान हैं। अब आप सोच रहे होंगे कि शायद उन्हें भी ट्रोलिंग का शिकार होना पड़ रहा है तो हम आपको बता दें कि ऐसा नहीं है बल्कि, उनका इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट हैक कर लिया गया है। 
इसके बाद हैकर ने उनके एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड जस्टिन बीबर के न्यूड फोटो पोस्ट कर डाले। हालांकि इसके बाद सेलेना की टीम ने जल्द ही इन सब पर काबू पा लिया और कुछ देर के लिए उनका हैंडल बंद कर दिया। 

बताया जा रहा है कि जस्टिन के ये फोटो बोरा बोरा आईसलैंड टूर के दौरान के थे जब सेलेना और जस्टिन रिलेशन में थे। सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेना के फॉलोअर्स की बात करें तो ये संख्या इस समय 125 मिलियन है। साल 2013 में सेलेना और जस्टिन ने अपना रिलेशन तोड़ दिया था।
 

 

Also so stoked I got to show you a sneak peak at my @coach bag I designed

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


 

@instylemagazine

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


