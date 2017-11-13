62 की उम्र में तीसरी बार पिता बनेंगे 'मिस्टर बीन', 34 वर्षीय गर्लफ्रेंड ने दिखाया बेबी बंप
Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson to become father at 62{"_id":"5a0980994f1c1bd7538bd11b","slug":"mr-bean-aka-rowan-atkinson-to-become-father-at-62","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"62 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0940\u0928', 34 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0940\u092f \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
'मिस्टर बीन' के कैरेक्टर से दुनिया भर में मशहूर कॉमेडियन एक्टर और स्क्रिप्ट राइटर रोवन एटकिंसन 62 साल की उम्र में तीसरी बार पिता बनने वाले हैं। 'द मिरर' के मुताबिक इस मशहूर कॉमेडियन की पार्टनर लूजी फोर्ड गर्भवती हैं और अगले कुछ हफ्तों में बच्चे को जन्म दे सकती हैं। रोवन एटकिंसन पहले से दो बच्चों के पिता है।
