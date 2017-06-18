आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

ओबामा-ट्रंप को पीछे छोड़ कैटी पेरी बनी ट्विटर की 'क्वीन', हुए 100 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

आकांक्षा सिंह

Sun, 18 Jun 2017 12:35 PM IST
Katy Perry Creates History, Reaches 100 Million Followers On Twitter

कैटी पेरी

पॉप सिंगर कैटी पेरी सोशल मीडिया की नई क्वीन बन गई हैं। उन्होंने अपने नाम ऐसा रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम किया है जिसे तोड़ना फिलहाल पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा के लिए भी नामुमकिन है।
कैटी पेरी दुनिया में ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो करने वाली शख्सियत बन गई हैं। उनके फॉलोअर्स की संख्या 100 मिलियन हो गई है। सिंगर जस्टिन बीबर 96.7 मिलियन के साथ ठीक उनसे पीछे हैं वहीं तीसरे नंबर पर 90.8 फॉलोअर्स के साथ बराक ओबामा हैं।



इस मौके पर कैटी पेरी को ट्विटर ने कुछ इस अंदाज में बधाई दी।
 
