Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

रसेल ब्रांड ने 12 साल छोटी लड़की से की शादी, भारत में किया था पहला विवाह

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 02:04 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Comedian And Actor Russell Brand Ties The Knot With Laura Gallacher In A Private Ceremony

रसेल ब्रांड

कॉमेडियन और एक्टर रसेल ब्रांड ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड लौरा गैलाहार से शादी कर ली है। दोनों ने इंग्लैंड में एक निजी समारोह में शादी की जिसमें केवल करीबी दोस्त और परिवार शामिल हुए थे।
लौरा लाइफस्टाइल ब्लॉगर हैं। दोनों की मुलाकात साल 2007 में हुई थी। रसेल और लौरा ने साल 2015 से डेट करना शुरू किया था और अगले ही साल रसेल ने ये खुलासा किया था कि वो पिता बनने वाले हैं। नवंबर 2016 में लौरा ने बेटी मेबल को जन्म दिया। लौरा रसेल से 12 साल छोटी हैं।

पढ़ें: दुनिया की सबसे कमाऊ एक्ट्रेस हैं एमा, फिर भी शाहरुख-अक्षय से हैं पीछे

रसेल इससे पहले सिंगर कैटी पेरी के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थे। कुछ टाइम डेट करने के बाद दोनों ने भारत में हिंदू रीति रिवाज से शादी कर ली थी। शादी के एक साल बाद ही रसेल ने आपसी मतभेदों के चलते कैटी से तलाक फाइल किया था। कैटी ने अपनी डॉक्यूमेंट्री में खुलासा किया था कि उनके बच्चे न चाहने के कारण उनकी शादी नहीं चल पाई। इसके कुछ ही समय बाद एक इंटरव्यु में रसेल ने खुलासा किया था कि वो कैटी से बेहद प्यार करते थे लेकिन उनकी शादी नहीं टिक पाई।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

russell brand katy perry hollywood

स्पॉटलाइट

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill

इंटरनेट पर फिर छाईं ईशा गुप्ता, टॉपलेस के बाद अब ऐसी फोटो आई सामने

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta photo shoot for rocky star

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Read

रसेल ब्रांड ने 12 साल छोटी लड़की से की शादी, भारत में किया था पहला विवाह

Comedian And Actor Russell Brand Ties The Knot With Laura Gallacher In A Private Ceremony
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस फिल्म ने तोड़े दुनिया भर के रिकॉर्ड, 4 हफ्ते में कमाए 4926 करोड़

Wolf Warrior 2 becomes China highest grossing film of all time by earning $769 Million yet
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

HBO की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, हैकर्स ने दी 'GOT' का फिनाले लीक करने की धमकी

HBO In Trouble Hackers Warns That They Will Leak Game Of Thrones Season Finale
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दुनिया की सबसे कमाऊ एक्ट्रेस हैं एमा, फिर भी शाहरुख-अक्षय से हैं पीछे

Emma Stone Is World Highest Paid Actress Yet Behind Male Actors Like Mark Wahlberg Shah Rukh Khan
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'वंडर वुमन' ने दिखाया कमाल, अमेरिका में सबसे कमाऊ सुपरहीरो फिल्म बनी

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Becomes Highest Grossing Superhero Origin Film In United States of America
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

'थॉर: राग्नारोक' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज, एक साथ नजर आई स्टार कास्ट

Chris Hemsworth Cate Blanchett Tom Hiddleston Starrer New Poster Of Thor Ragnarok Released
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!