रसेल ब्रांड ने 12 साल छोटी लड़की से की शादी, भारत में किया था पहला विवाह
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 02:04 PM IST
रसेल ब्रांड
कॉमेडियन
और एक्टर
रसेल ब्रांड
ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड लौरा गैलाहार से शादी कर ली है। दोनों ने इंग्लैंड में एक निजी समारोह में शादी की जिसमें केवल करीबी दोस्त और परिवार शामिल हुए थे।
लौरा लाइफस्टाइल ब्लॉगर हैं। दोनों की मुलाकात साल 2007 में हुई थी। रसेल और लौरा ने साल 2015 से डेट करना शुरू किया था और अगले ही साल रसेल ने ये खुलासा किया था कि वो पिता बनने वाले हैं। नवंबर 2016 में लौरा ने बेटी मेबल को जन्म दिया। लौरा रसेल से 12 साल छोटी हैं।
पढ़ें: दुनिया की सबसे कमाऊ एक्ट्रेस हैं एमा, फिर भी शाहरुख-अक्षय से हैं पीछे
रसेल इससे पहले सिंगर कैटी पेरी के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थे। कुछ टाइम डेट करने के बाद दोनों ने भारत में हिंदू रीति रिवाज से शादी कर ली थी। शादी के एक साल बाद ही रसेल ने आपसी मतभेदों के चलते कैटी से तलाक फाइल किया था। कैटी ने अपनी डॉक्यूमेंट्री में खुलासा किया था कि उनके बच्चे न चाहने के कारण उनकी शादी नहीं चल पाई। इसके कुछ ही समय बाद एक इंटरव्यु में रसेल ने खुलासा किया था कि वो कैटी से बेहद प्यार करते थे लेकिन उनकी शादी नहीं टिक पाई।
