युवाओंं की प्रेरणा बनी एमा वॉटसन, सर्वे में आया सामने
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 03:17 PM IST
एमा वॉटसन
'
हैरी पॉट
र' फेम एक्ट्रेस
एमा वॉटसन
सभी को पीछे छोड़ते हुए टीनेजर्स को प्रेरित करने वाली सेलिब्रिटी बन गई हैं। एमा को एक ऑनलाइन पोल में ये खिताब दिया गया है।
इस लिस्ट में एक्टिंग, यूट्यूब जैसी अलग-अलग क्षेत्र से कुल 43 लोग थे। एमा के साथ इस लिस्ट में चेरिल, एरियाना ग्रांडे बियोन्से और जायन मलिक भी थे। एमा सिर्फ एक एक्ट्रेस नहीं, बल्कि यूथ आइकन हैं। वो बेबाकी से सामाजिक मुद्दों पर अपनी राय रखती हैं और लैंगिक समानता की वकालत भी करती रही हैं। अपने एक्टिंग करियर के साथ-साथ उन्होंने न केवल अपनी पढ़ाई पूरी की, बल्कि UN के साथ मिलकर लैंगिक समानता पर भी काम किया। साल 2014 में उन्हें UN Women का गुडविल एंबेस्डर बनाया गया।
पढ़ें: रसेल ब्रांड ने 12 साल छोटी लड़की से की शादी, भारत में किया था पहला विवाह
अपने 17 साल लंबे करियर में एमा ने केवल 18 फिल्में की हैं लेकिन फिर भी वो हॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेसेस में शुमार हैं। इसी साल आई उनकी फिल्म 'ब्यूटी एंड द बीस्ट' के लिए उन्हें एमटीवी का जेंडर न्यूट्रल अवॉर्ड भी मिला था। पहली बार एम टीवी आवार्ड्स में जेंडर न्यूट्रल आवार्ड दिया गया। इस आवार्ड से सम्मानित होने वाली पहली एक्टर बनीं एमा वॉटसन।
