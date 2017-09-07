Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

एबीसी के 'द बैचलर' बने एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियर, जल्द होगी 22वें सीजन की शुुरुआत

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:01 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ABC’s The Bachelor has cast its new leading man

एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियरPC: File Pic

एबीसी चैनल ने अपने शो 'द बैचलर' के लिए नया लीडिंग मैन ढूंढ लिया है। एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियर इस शो का नया चेहरा होंगे। ये इस शो का 22वां सत्र है। पिछले सत्र में एमिली मेनार्ड इस शो का चेहरा थी।
'द बैचलर' शो अमेरिकी रियलिटी डेटिंग शो है। ये एबीसी चैनल पर आ रहा है। करीब 15 सालों से ये शो चल रहा है। इसे क्रिस हैरिसन होस्ट करते हैं।

'द बैचलर' इतना हिट शो है कि इसके कई स्पिन-ऑफ शो भी बने हैं। ऐसे स्पिन-ऑफ शो के नाम 'द बैचलोरेट', 'बैचलर पैड', 'बैचलर इन पैराडाइस' हैं। 

वैसे 'द बैचलर' शो के भले ही 21 सीजन हो चुके हों, पर इसमें से सिर्फ 2 जोड़ियां ही अबतक साथ है। भारत में इस शो की कॉपी के तौर पर 'राखी का स्वयंबर' शो आ चुका है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

abc channel arie luyendyk jr. formula 1 racer the bachelor More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पति की जगह बनवाई कुत्ते की तस्वीर, वायरल हो रही है यह मेहंदी की डिजाइन

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bridal mehendi with pet dog face instead of groom name or picture is viral for good reason

इस शातिर चिड़िया को चोरी करते देख छूट जाएगी आपकी हंसी

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Hilarious moment a shoplifting seagull steals a bag of Walkers crisps watch video

कूरियर कंपनी की लापरवाही से अपने ही घर में लॉक हुआ शख्स

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Man stuck in own house after courier company boy left parcel at wrong place

खाने में करते हैं आनाकानी, तो अब सावधान होने की है बारी

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
if you don't have enough food than you will suffer from these diseases

रसोई की इन चीजों में छिपा है सुंदरता का राज

  • गुरुवार, 7 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five things of your kitchen will make you more beautiful

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

पाकिस्तान को फटकार

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आतंकी संगठनों पर नजरिया बदलें-कार्रवाई करें

America said, Pakistan must change approach towards terror groups, take decisive action

Most Read

किम कार्दशियन बोलीं- 'मेरी 4 साल की बेटी ट्रंप से बेहतर चला लेगी देश'

Kim Kardashian says my four year old daughter could do better job than Donald Trump
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

जस्टिन बीबर ने ट्विटर पर गाड़े झंडे, फॉलोवर्स 100 मिलियन के पार, फिर भी...

Justin Bieber: Singer is now Second Most Followed Artist on Twitter, reaches 100 million milestone
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

हिंदी फिल्म बनाएंगे 'द मास्क' के डायरेक्टर, विद्युत जामवाल होंगे हीरो

The Mask Director Chuck Russell To Direct Bollywood Film Starring Vidyut Jamwal
  • सोमवार, 31 जुलाई 2017
  • +

इस फिल्म ने तोड़े दुनिया भर के रिकॉर्ड, 4 हफ्ते में कमाए 4926 करोड़

Wolf Warrior 2 becomes China highest grossing film of all time by earning $769 Million yet
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +

हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऐनी हैथवे की न्‍यूड तस्‍वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर लीक

Anne Hathaway nude photos leaked
  • गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2017
  • +

HBO की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, हैकर्स ने दी 'GOT' का फिनाले लीक करने की धमकी

HBO In Trouble Hackers Warns That They Will Leak Game Of Thrones Season Finale
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

हर मामले में दो कदम आगे है चीन,फिर भी भारत देगा कड़ी टक्कर

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

जज साहब सुना रहे थे सजा, कोर्ट में खड़ा मुस्कुरा रहा था डॉन अबू सलेम

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा

Your Story has been saved!