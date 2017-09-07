बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एबीसी के 'द बैचलर' बने एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियर, जल्द होगी 22वें सीजन की शुुरुआत
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:01 PM IST
एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियर
PC: File Pic
एबीसी चैनल ने अपने शो 'द बैचलर' के लिए नया लीडिंग मैन ढूंढ लिया है। एरी लुएंड्रिक जूनियर इस शो का नया चेहरा होंगे। ये इस शो का 22वां सत्र है। पिछले सत्र में एमिली मेनार्ड इस शो का चेहरा थी।
'द बैचलर' शो अमेरिकी रियलिटी डेटिंग शो है। ये एबीसी चैनल पर आ रहा है। करीब 15 सालों से ये शो चल रहा है। इसे क्रिस हैरिसन होस्ट करते हैं।
'द बैचलर' इतना हिट शो है कि इसके कई स्पिन-ऑफ शो भी बने हैं। ऐसे स्पिन-ऑफ शो के नाम 'द बैचलोरेट', 'बैचलर पैड', 'बैचलर इन पैराडाइस' हैं।
वैसे 'द बैचलर' शो के भले ही 21 सीजन हो चुके हों, पर इसमें से सिर्फ 2 जोड़ियां ही अबतक साथ है। भारत में इस शो की कॉपी के तौर पर 'राखी का स्वयंबर' शो आ चुका है।
