हार्डी संधू का नया सिंगल रिलीज, 'यार नि मिलया' को कुछ ही घंटों में मिले मिलियन व्यू

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:54 PM IST
Yaarr Ni Milyaa, Hardy Sandhu, Jaani, Arvindr Khaira, White Hill Music

StillPC: White Hill Music

पॉपुलर पंजाबी सिंगर हार्डी संधू का नया गाना रिलीज हो गया है। 'यार नि मिलया' नाम के इस गाने ने यूट्यूब पर जारी होते ही धमाल मचा दिया है। कुछ ही घंटों में इस गाने को मिलियन से अधिक लोग देख चुके हैं।
हार्डी संधू के कई गाने बेहद चर्चित रहे हैं। इममें 'सोच', 'बैकबोन', 'जोकर', 'हॉर्न ब्लो' जैसे कई गाने हैं।  'यार नि मिलया' गाने के फिल्मांकन में हार्डी संधू ही दिख रहे हैं, तो साथ दे रही हैं कंगना शर्मा। इसे गाने के बोल दिखे हैं जानी ने। 



ये गाना व्हाइट हिल म्यूजिक ने रिलीज किया है।
