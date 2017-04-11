आपका शहर Close

जब मिलीं दोनों बेगमजान तो कुछ ऐसा बना माहौल

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 06:14 PM IST
When Vidya Balan met the original Begum Jaan

विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'बेगम जान' 14 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने वाली है। ऐसे में उसका प्रमोशन जोर-शोर से चल रहा है। इस फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले मेकर्स ने फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए एक अनोखे रियूनियन का आयोजन किया। दरअसल उस पार्टी में विद्या बालन के साथ बंगाली फिल्म 'राजकाहिनी' की लीड हीरोइन रितुपर्णा सेनगुप्ता भी नजर आईं।

