Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

जब रणबीर ने कैटरीना से कहा, 'गर्लफ्रेंड बन जा मेरी', मिला ये जवाब

आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 04:09 PM IST
When Ranbir Kapoor Asked Katrina Kaif To Be His Girlfriend During Facebook Live

कैटरीना कैफ और रणबीर कपूर इन दिनों अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'जग्गा जासूस' का प्रमोशन जमकर कर रहे हैं। इसके लिए दोनों तस्वीरों से लेकर वीडियो भी शेयर कर रहे हैं।

