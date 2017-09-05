बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'तुम्हारी सुलु' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:19 PM IST
तुम्हारी सुलु का पोस्टर
PC: Twitter/ Vidya Balan
विद्या बालन
की आने वाली फिल्म 'तुम्हारी सुलु' का पहला टीजर पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। पोस्टर काफी मजेदार है। सब्जी की टोकरी हाथ में टांग कर साड़ी पहने विद्या बालन दोनों हाथों में काफी सारे गिफ्ट संभाल रही हैं जो उन्होंने जीते हैं।
हालांकि पोस्टर में चेहरा छुपाया गया है। इसके साथ ही पोस्टर में बताया गया है कि फर्स्ट लुक 15 सितंबर को रिलीज किया जाएगा। विद्या इस फिल्म में आरजे की भूमिका में होगी। इससे पहले विद्या 'लगे रहो मुन्ना भाई' में आरजे का किरदार निभा चुकी हैं।
'बेगम जान' के बाद विद्या गुलशन कुमार की इस फिल्म में नजर आने वाली हैं। फिल्म को सुरेश त्रिवेणी डायरेक्ट कर रहे हैं जिन्होंने इससे पहले 'मौका मौका' जैसे एड डायरेक्ट किए हैं।
'तुम्हारी सुलु' में मानव कौल उनके पति की भूमिका में हैं और नेहा धूपिया विद्या की बॉस का किरदार निभा रही हैं। विद्या की ये फिल्म इसी साल 1 दिसंबर को रिलीज होगी।
