प्रमोशन के लिए रांची पहुंचीं 'बेगम जान', ऑटो में हुईं सवार

amarujala.com {written by: Abhishek}

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 06:22 PM IST
Vidya balan reaches ranchi for promoting begum jaan
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'बेगम जान' के प्रमोशन के लिए रांची पहुंची। उनके साथ फिल्म निदेशक महेश भट्ट भी थे। इस दौरान विद्या बालन ने रांची एयरपोर्ट से होटल रेडिसन ब्लू तक पिंक ऑटो में की सवारी की।
फिल्म 'बेगम जान' झारखंड के लिए कई मायनों में खास है। क्योंकि इसकी 90 फीसदी शूटिंग झारखंड के दुमका जिले के रानीश्वर थाना के नंदनी गांव में हुई है। यह फिल्म 14 अप्रैल को रिलीज हो रही हैं।

इस फिल्म की कहानी भारत-पाक बंटवारे के वक्त वेश्याओं के हालात पर बनी है। विद्या बालन को अपने पिंक ऑटो में बैठा कर लाने वाली महिला ऑटो ड्राइवर शिलवंती भगत ने बताया कि वह विद्या बालन और महेश भट्ट को पहचानती भी नहीं थी। उन्हें अचानक अपने ऑटो में बैठा देखकर वह डर गयीं। मगर शीलवंती बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के साथ बिताए यादगार क्षणों के लिए खुशनसीब मान रही हैं।
