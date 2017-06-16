आपका शहर Close

दिलीप कुमार के घर को नहीं बचा पाया पाकिस्तान

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 11:15 AM IST
Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Ancestral Home In Pakistan Caves In

दिलीप कुमार

वेटरन एक्टर दिलीप कुमार का पाकिस्तान में स्थित पुश्तैनी मकान ढह गया है। वहां के प्रशासन का कहना है कि खैबर पख्तुनवा एंटीक्वीटिस एक्ट के तहत उसी जगह पर ठीक वैसा ही मकान जल्द बनाया जाएगा।
सांस्कृतिक विरासत परिषद के महासचिव शकील वहीदुल्ला के मुताबिक घर का केवल सामने वाला हिस्सा और दरवाजा ही बचा है। शहर के लोगों ने इस घर की देखरेख में बरती गई लापरवाही के लिए खैबर पख्तुनवा सरकार की आलोचना की है। दिलीप कुमार के इस पुश्तैनी मकान को साल 2014 में पुरातत्व विभाग द्वारा राष्ट्रीय विरासत घोषित किया गया था।

शकील वहीदुल्ला का कहना है कि उन्होंने सरकार को इस मामले में कई एप्लीकेशन्स भी लिखीं लेकिन उन्हें कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। 'दिलीप साहिब की पत्नी सायरा बानो ये खबर सुन कर काफी निराश हुईं।' दिलीप कुमार का जन्म 11 दिसंबर 1922 को पेशावर में ही हुआ ता। साल 1930 में उनका परिवार मुंबई में आकर बस गया था।
 
