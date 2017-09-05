Download App
teachersday teachersday

'ऊंची है बिल्डिंग' का टीजर रिलीज, हीरोइन को देख फिसले वरुण

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:22 PM IST
varun dhawan upcoming film judwaa 2 song unchi hain building 2 teaser released
वरुण धवन की आने वाली फिल्म 'जुड़वा 2' के गाने 'ऊंची है बिल्डिंग' का टीजर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। टीजर को वरुण धवन ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट किया है। टीजर काफी शानदार है, इसमें वरुण धवन, जैकलीन और तापसी पन्नू तीनों को दिखाया गया है। 
फिल्म की कहानी है दो जुड़वा भाइयों की जो जन्म के वक्त बिछड़ गए हैं। कैसे ये दो भाई एक-दूसरे से मिलते हैं और कैसे अपने परिवार को बचाते हैं, कुछ इसी के इर्द-गिर्द घूमेगी फिल्म की कहानी।

पढ़ें- कंगना पर भड़के आदित्य पंचोली, कहा- 'पागल है ये लड़की, लीगल एक्‍शन लूंगा'

इससे पहले फिल्म के गानें, ट्रेलर और पोस्टर रिलीज किए गए है जिन्हें दर्शको ने काफी पसंद किया है। इसके साथ ही फैंस इस फिल्म का काफी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। अब देखना या होगा कि फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कितना धमाल मचा पाती है।         
 
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc.

Your Story has been saved!